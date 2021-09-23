Raiders Get Promising Update On Josh Jacobs Today

The Las Vegas Raiders received very good news about running back Josh Jacobs on Thursday.
Jacobs, the former Alabama star, missed practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with an ankle and toe injury. Fortunately, he took a big step forward in his recovery on Thursday.
Jacobs practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. He was donning a red non-contact jersey for the duration of practice. It’s still unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jacobs wound up leaving the field after warmups on Thursday.
“Jacobs left the field after the first portion of warmups inside the indoor facility,” Reed reported via Twitter. “Will see if he’s back out there once the team moves outside. … Jacobs isn’t with the running backs during individual drills. Assume we’ll see him listed as ‘limited’ in the injury report later today.”
Jacobs isn't with the running backs during individual drills. Assume we'll see him listed as "limited" in the injury report later today.
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 23, 2021
At this point in the week, it’s unlikely Josh Jacobs plays on Sunday. He’s still a limited participant in practice and it’s early in the season. There’s no reason for the Raiders to risk his health so early on.
Jacobs ran the ball 10 times for 34 yards and two scores in the Raiders’ Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s starting to sound like he could end up missing a second straight game on Sunday.
The good news is that Jacobs is progressing back from injury. The bad news is that he might not be available on Sunday.