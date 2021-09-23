Raiders Get Promising Update On Josh Jacobs Today

The Las Vegas Raiders received very good news about running back Josh Jacobs on Thursday.

Jacobs, the former Alabama star, missed practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with an ankle and toe injury. Fortunately, he took a big step forward in his recovery on Thursday.

Jacobs practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. He was donning a red non-contact jersey for the duration of practice. It’s still unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jacobs wound up leaving the field after warmups on Thursday.