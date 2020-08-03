Raiders GM Explains Decision To Cut Former 2nd Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised many with their decision to cut 2018 second-round pick P.J. Hall before training camp.

On Monday, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock explained why they let go of the former 57th overall pick. Speaking to Raiders radio on 920 AM, Mayock explained that Hall lacked that “consistency” that the team wants.

“P.J. was a second-round pick with a lot of talent,” Mayock said. “(But there wasn’t) a level of consistency. We demand that of everyone.”

Hall was a star at Sam Houston State in the Southland conference during his four years there. He was a four-time first-team All-Southland selection and a two-time FCS All-American.

But Hall’s production in his first two seasons with the Raiders left something to be desired. Hall recorded 48 tackles, seven QB hits and 1.5 sacks in 30 games for the team. The fact that he wasn’t one of Mayock’s draft picks, being taken by Reggie McKenzie in 2018, couldn’t have helped his case either.

Mayock on cutting DT P.J. Hall:

“Every player has a time frame,” he told #Raiders radio 920 AM. “P.J. was a second-round pick with a lot of talent. (There wasn’t) a level of consistency. We demand that of everyone.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 3, 2020

Someone is bound to take a flyer on P.J. Hall at some point during training camp though. He has a ton of talent and is only 25 years old.

As for the Raiders, they have no shortage of talented defensive tackles ready to battle it out for Hall’s roster spot.

Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross were both signed in free agency, and should both be in the mix for a big role.