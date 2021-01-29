Raiders GM Has Brutally Honest Comment About Team’s Rookies

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t get much production out of their seven rookies this past season, which is a disappointing development for GM Mike Mayock.

The Raiders have notoriously made some questionable draft decisions over the years. The 2020 NFL Draft was no different.

It was no secret the organization was going after a wideout in the first round. Vegas wound up selecting Alabama’s Henry Ruggs with No. 11 pick, bypassing other top receiver prospects like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk. The Raiders, who held the No. 19 pick as well, then went and selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. Both picks were questionable to begin with. Neither player proved to be a major success during their rookie year.

Mayock is disappointed in how his team’s seven rookies played during the 2020 season, as he admitted in an interview this week.

“I was disappointed in the productivity of our rookies,” Mayock said this week in an interview posted to the Raiders’ team website, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll be the first one to admit that. You can make excuses. You can have a conversation why.”

Poor draft decisions ultimately reflects back on Mike Mayock. He had his hand in each of the picks.

Henry Ruggs proved to be the Raiders’ most-productive rookie. The former Alabama wideout caught just 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Maycok is fully aware he needs to do a better job when the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around later this year.

“I kind of look back and say, that’s probably on me,” Mayock continued.

Has Mayock learned his lesson? We’ll find out in April.