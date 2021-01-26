Raiders GM Mike Mayock Comments On Derek Carr’s Season

The Raiders treated their new hometown of Las Vegas well in 2020, piecing together a .500 record for the first time since 2016. Their improvement was due largely to the solid play of quarterback Derek Carr.

The seventh-year veteran impressed not only the organization’s growing fanbase, but also Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. The second-year executive glowed about the team’s quarterback when asked in a recent interview.

“I think the most important point is that Derek did have an exceptional year,” Mayock said per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think he’s gotten better each year with Jon (Gruden), which is kind of exciting to us internally.”

Exceptional definitely is the right word to describe Carr’s performance this year. The 29-year-old QB threw for the most yards of his seven-year career (4,103) while racking up 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

The next step will be for Carr and the Raiders to iron out his contract. The 29-year-old doesn’t have any more guaranteed money on his deal which will run through the next two seasons and conclude in 2022. Although Mayock didn’t mention whether he’s spoken with Carr’s agent, he made a comment that implied his interest in keeping the quarterback in Las Vegas.

“I think we’re always interested in keeping good players for as long as we can,” Mayock said.

Even with Carr’s stellar performance in 2020, Mayock doesn’t want to rule any possibility out moving forward. With multiple star quarterbacks potentially on the move this offseason, the Raiders GM reassured his fanbase that the organization would always look to “upgrade” wherever possible.

“I think Jon and I come from the same school on that,” Mayock said. “You want to know, at any position, which players might be available via trade. Just like you do in free agency. … And you’re always trying to upgrade. I just think it’s incumbent upon every organization to do that at every position.”

Although a younger quarterback like Deshaun Watson might be an improvement over Carr, Las Vegas likely needs to focus its efforts elsewhere. The Raiders ranked in the bottom-three of the NFL in points allowed and could go for a complete overhaul of their defense.

With a few improvements on that side of the ball, Carr could lead Las Vegas into the postseason as soon as next year.