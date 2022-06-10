Raiders Have New "Priority" After Hunter Renfrow Deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have done a great job of extending their top players this offseason, reaching long-term agreements with Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow.

Now that Renfrow's extension has been taken care of, the Raiders can turn their attention over to another Pro Bowl pass catcher.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, tight end Darren Waller is expected to be a priority for the Raiders.

Waller, 29, has two years left on his contract. He has been such a dynamic playmaker for Las Vegas over past few seasons.

Since the 2019 season, Waller has 252 catches for 3,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is widely considered a top-five tight end.

Waller hasn't allowed his contract situation to affect his mentality this offseason. He's just ready to do whatever it takes to continue improving as a player and leader.

"If you get caught up in results and stats, you’ll get frustrated and detached from the grind," Waller told The Spun in an interview last month. "I want to continue being a student of the game and taking care of my body. If I do that, things will work out how they’re supposed to."

It'll be interesting to see if the Raiders strike a long-term deal with Waller before Week 1.