Raiders Have Officially Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Back in 2019, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Tyrell Williams to a four-year, $44 million deal. Fast forward two years later, and the veteran wideout is no longer on their roster.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced on Wednesday that Williams has been released just two years into his four-year contract.

Williams had 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He was hoping to build off that momentum in 2020, but he missed the entire season due to a torn labrum.

At 29 years old, Williams should have a decent-sized market this offseason. However, the fact that he missed all 16 games this past fall could hinder how much money he makes.

According to Spotrac, the Raiders will save roughly $11.5 million in cap space because of this move.

The best year of Williams’s career came in 2016 when he had over 1,000 receiving yards with the Chargers. That’s what made him such an appealing free agent when he hit the open market in 2019.

Fortunately for Williams, he does have the advantage of being able to narrow down his options before free agency in March.

As for the Raiders, it appears they’ll rely on their younger wide receivers in 2021. After all, they did select Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III in the previous draft.