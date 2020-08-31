For the second time this year, veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara finds himself in need of a new NFL team.

According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Las Vegas Raiders have released Amukamara after just a few months with the team. Amukamara was released by the Chicago Bears in February as part of a cap move.

The Raiders were Amukamara’s fourth team in five years. He’s started 99 games in nine NFL seasons and boasts 78 passes defended for his career. But at 31 years of age, Amukamara may not have many NFL chances left.

Amukamara was the No. 19 overall pick by the New York Giants in 2011. He was a unanimous All-American at Nebraska, earning All-Big 12 honors in back-to-back years and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2010. He is also the last member of the Huskers to go in the first round of the NFL draft.

The #Raiders have released CB Prince Amukamara, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

As a rookie in 2011, Prince Amukamara largely played spot duty on a Giants team that won Super Bowl XLVI. It wasn’t until 2012 that he received his first starts for the team.

In five years with the Giants, Amukamara recorded seven interceptions, 43 passes defended, and over 250 tackles in 55 games.

After becoming a free agent in 2016, Amukamara signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started 12 of 14 games for Jacksonville that year before becoming a free agent again.

The Chicago Bears signed and started him on a one-year deal in 2017. They were so impressed after his one year that they gave him a three-year, $27 million deal in 2018.

But Chicago decided to not see through the final year on that big deal.

Where will Prince Amukamara play in 2020?