Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Darren Waller

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The 2022 season has not played out the way Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller hoped it would. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury for roughly a month.

On Thursday, the Raiders reportedly made the tough decision to place Waller on injured reserve. As a result, he'll have to sit out the next four games.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders believe an IR stint for Waller will give him the time he needs to get healthy for the end of the season.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Waller expressed frustration over his injury situation.

"It's not like I'm doing anything to keep myself off the field willingly," Waller said. "I'm doing everything that I can. It just may not be happening in the timetable that I'd like for that to happen. So I'm just extending that grace and that patience to myself because I really am trying my best to be healthy and go about my processes and my routines like I have in the past."

The Raiders signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million extension in the offseason.

Waller has appeared in just five games this season, hauling in 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

When healthy, Waller is one of the top tight ends in the league. Unfortunately, he just hasn't been available this year.