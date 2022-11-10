Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Hunter Renfrow

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The hits just keep on coming for the Las Vegas Raiders. Moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is being placed on injured reserve.

Renfrow is being placed on injured reserve due to an oblique injury. He'll miss at least the next four games for the Raiders.

This has been a disappointing season for Renfrow. After making the Pro Bowl in 2021, he has just 21 catches for 192 yards this season.

Renfrow isn't the only key member of the Raiders who was placed on injured reserve this Tuesday. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller will be out for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.

With Renfrow and Waller out for the next four weeks, the Raiders' passing game will need Davante Adams and Derek Carr to play at an elite level.

To put how challenging this year has been for the Raiders into perspective, Adams, Carr, Renfrow and Waller have played just 43 snaps together.

The Raiders will face the Colts this Sunday at home.