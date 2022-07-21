Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.

The Notre Dame alum played extensively on special teams and also saw time on defense in seven games, including a season-high 44 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Farley spent 2019 and 2020 with the New York Jets, making 30 tackles in 29 games (two starts).

He began his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, and in three seasons with the organization, appeared in 37 games, starting 16, including 15 in 2017 as the team's starting strong safety.

Farley finished his Indianapolis tenure with 128 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.