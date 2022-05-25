Raiders Have Signed A Former Packers Free Agent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders added a veteran defensive lineman to their roster on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas announced it has signed Tyler Lancaster, who spent the last four seasons suiting up for the Green Bay Packers after joining the franchise in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern.

Lancaster appeared in 59 games for the Packers, making 21 starts. He compiled 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Lancaster's most productive season came in 2019, when he was the Packers' primary starter at right defensive end and finished with 30 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pounder, who has also played defensive tackle, registered a career-high 31 stops last season.

The Raiders have overhauled their defensive line this offseason, signing Vernon Butler, Bilal Nichols, Kyle Peko and now Lancaster while also drafting Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler.