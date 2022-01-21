Raiders “Haven’t Engaged” In Talks With Jim Harbaugh “At All”

Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams over the past few weeks. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport made some interesting comments about these rumors.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that he believes Harbaugh would be interested in a return to the NFL. However, there’s so much noise coming from the Michigan side that he’s not sure if Harbaugh will leave the school.

“I believe he’d be interested,” Rapoport said when asked about Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL. “Now, he’s also in negotiations with Michigan. So is his interest in the NFL kind of like ‘Hey, Michigan [I could be interested in the pros].’ I can’t remember a situation where there’s so much stuff coming from the Harbaugh side/Michigan side talking about NFL interest. It makes me wonder if it’s on purpose.”

As for the recent Harbaugh to the Raiders rumors, Rapoport said “I know the Raiders have some interest, but they haven’t engaged at all.”

This is interesting because Bruce Feldman reported this week that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Raiders job if offered it.

“They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman wrote, via The Athletic. “Their hunches could be wrong — but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again.”

Harbaugh hasn’t said much about his coaching future. Clearly, he has options this offseason.

Make no mistake, though, Harbaugh returning to the NFL would be an intriguing storyline.