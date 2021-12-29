Raiders Issue Statement Following Unexpected Death Of John Madden

On Tuesday night, the football world mourned the loss of an iconic figure: legendary coach and analyst John Madden.

The man who changed the way the world watched the game passed away earlier this morning, according to a statement from the NFL. He was 85 years old.

Not long after the news broke, the Raiders – where Madden coached for 10 years – issued a statement. The team recounted his remarkable accomplishments, including his Super Bowl-winning team in 1976.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden,” the statement read. “Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.”

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

Madden led the Raiders to the AFC title game six times. Although he fell short on five appearances, his Raiders eventually claimed glory with a Super Bowl win over Minnesota.

The legendary football figure owns the best winning percentage in modern football history, winning a staggering 75.9-percent of his games.

Our thoughts are with the Madden family.