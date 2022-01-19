Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig.

Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.

In the process, Bisaccia helped the Raiders clinch their first playoff berth in five years, and second in the last 19. Las Vegas fell to Cincinnati in the AFC wild card round last Saturday.

The #Raiders will conduct their interview with interim coach Rich Bisaccia today for their head coach job, source said. His chance to stake his claim. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

As of Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders had submitted at least one interview request for their head coaching position. It’s unclear who that request was for.

Las Vegas is also looking for a new GM after dismissing Mike Mayock, which probably doesn’t bode well for Bisaccia’s chances of remaining in his spot. However, even if the Raiders elect to go in another direction, Bisaccia should draw head coaching interest from other franchises down the road.

He proved this year he has the chops to run his own team.