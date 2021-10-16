Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game.

After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.

The Raiders designated Mariota to return from the injured reserve list earlier this week, so this update on the former No. 2 overall pick is simply par for the course.

When Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders, he said that he wanted to give Mariota an expanded role on offense even with Derek Carr starting at quarterback. It’s unclear if those plans have changed now that Gruden is out.

If interim coach Rich Bisaccia doesn’t have the same vision for Mariota, he’ll just have to sit on the bench and wait for his time to come.

Mariota looked sharp in relief duty for the Raiders in 2020, as he completed 60.7 percent of his pass attempts for 227 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also had nine carries for 88 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Once the 2021 season comes to an end, Mariota will be a free agent. He’s probably hoping he’ll get the chance to showcase his skillset at some point over the next few weeks.