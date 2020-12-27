Raiders Make Decision On QB Derek Carr Before Game vs. Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders waited until the final hour Saturday evening to make an official decision on quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr suffered a groin injury last Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. He left the game early, opening the door for backup Marcus Mariota who shined during his relief appearance.

It appears Mariota will head back to the bench Saturday evening. Carr was left off the Raiders’ inactive report, indicating he’ll be available to play against the Dolphins.

The Raiders are hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread, and a win over the Dolphins would keep Vegas alive. Carr needs a big-time performance to take down a red-hot Miami team.

There is some question surrounding the Raiders’ current quarterback predicament. Derek Carr is playing good football this season, but Marcus Mariota was brilliant in his relief appearance over a week ago.

The former Heisman winner threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and was also impactful on the ground, running for 88 yards and another score on nine carries against the Chargers during Thursday Night Football. Mariota has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, mostly hampering his rushing abilities. But he looked as explosive as ever in a nail-biter against the Chargers.

If Carr can’t execute at a high level, Mariota will be waiting for another opportunity. The Raiders can’t afford a loss Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins Saturday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and NFL Network.

