Raiders Make Decision On TE Darren Waller For Chiefs Game

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving that forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game. Unfortunately, it turns out he’ll need to sit out at least one more week.

The Raiders have officially ruled out Waller for this weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Waller sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The hope was that he could return to practice on Friday and keep the door open for him to play on Sunday, but that didn’t happen.

Another week of rest may allow Waller to return to full strength. Considering the Raiders didn’t place him on injured reserve, there might be some optimism that he’ll be back for Week 15.

#Raiders TE Darren Waller is OUT against Kansas City. LB Denzel Perryman could be a gametime decision. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 10, 2021

Waller’s absence will certainly affect the Raiders’ passing attack. In 10 games this season, the Pro Bowl tight end has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

With Waller out for Sunday’s game, Foster Moreau will need to step up. He had one reception for 34 yards in Week 13 against Washington.

The Raiders also need Hunter Renfrow to continue carrying the team’s receiving corps. The Clemson product leads the team in receiving with 760 yards.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Raiders game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.