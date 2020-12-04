Raiders Make Official Decision On RB Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders issued an important injury update on Friday, regarding star running back Josh Jacobs.

Unfortunately for Jon Gruden, Derek Carr, and the rest of the team’s offense, the 22-year-old breakout ballcarrier will be out this weekend against the New York Jets. The news came from the head coach himself, via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jacobs is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline him from Sunday’s contest. The second-year running back started last week against the Atlanta Falcons but left early after just 10 touches. Las Vegas lost the game 43-6, looking lost on offense without Jacobs in the game.

Raiders’ safety Johnathan Abram will also miss this weekend’s game against the Jets.

Raiders' HC Jon Gruden said Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell are out for Sunday's game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2020

Jacobs quickly emerged as one of the league’s best young running backs through the first two years of his career. The Raiders drafted him out of Alabama in the first round in 2019 and immediately plugged him into the backfield. He finished last season with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to 166 receiving yards. Jacobs put up the gaudy numbers in just 13 games, missing three of the final four contests with shoulder and leg injuries.

He bounced back quickly in 2020 though, looking as sharp as ever in the early-going. Through 11 games this year, he led the potent Raiders offense with 782 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Although Jacobs is a focal point of the Las Vegas rushing attack, Gruden and Carr should be in good hands without him. Veteran running back Devontae Booker emerged as a viable back-up this season after coming to the Raiders from Denver. In 11 games, he has 59 carries for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Fifth-year ballcarrier Jalen Richard should also factor into the Las Vegas run game this weekend.

The Raiders (6-5) take on the Jets (0-11) at 1 p.m ET on Sunday in MetLife Stadium.