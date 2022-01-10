Raiders Make Sunday Night Decision On Darren Waller

The Spun

Darren Waller of the Raiders runs with the football.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As had been widely reported earlier today, the Las Vegas Raiders will have star tight end Darren Waller available for tonight’s pivotal showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Waller, a 2020 Pro Bowler, has not played since Nov. 25, when he injured his knee in a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Waller previously missed a game this season due to an ankle injury.

Through 10 starts, the dynamic tight end registered 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

While Derwin James may have intercepted Derek Carr on a pass intended for Waller in the Week 4 matchup between the Raiders and Chargers, Waller also caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in that game.

His presence tonight should be a major boost for a Raider team that is trying to secure the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016 and second in the last 19 years.

Las Vegas will be in the postseason dance with a win. If the Raiders and Chargers tie, both teams will be playoff-bound.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

