Raiders Make Notable Move With 2021 First Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders will welcome in a dangerous Chicago Bears defense to Allegiant Stadium this upcoming weekend. After Jon Gruden’s offensive line took a beating in Monday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has decided to make some changes up front.

One of those adjustments includes moving 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood to a new position.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders moved the rookie from his usual spot at right tackle down to right guard in practice Thursday. Brandon Parker took over Leatherwood’s place at right tackle.

The move comes after Leatherwood’s visible struggles through the first four weeks of his rookie year. The Raiders brought him in to be the team’s starting right tackle, so Thursday’s switch to guard will be disheartening for fans of the organization to hear.

Alex Leatherwood is working at right guard today for the #Raiders. Brandon Parker is at right tackle. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 7, 2021

Leatherwood was named the best offensive lineman in college football last season and was among the top prospects leading up to the 2021 draft. The Raiders actually reached to select him with the No. 17 overall pick and plugged him into the starting lineup immediately.

Leatherwood has started in each of the team’s first four games, and could still be in line to be on the field come Sunday. However, he may be moving to the inside this weekend against the Bears.

If that’s the case, the Raiders will likely hand the right tackle job to Parker. The former third-round pick has played in multiple games with the organization during the Gruden era.

Unfortunately, Leatherwood’s move to right guard could been seen as a much bigger issue. It’s possible that the Raiders have already started to doubt the former Alabama player’s ability to perform at the position, which isn’t a good sign for his future in Las Vegas.