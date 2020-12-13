Raiders Make Official Decision On RB Josh Jacobs

After missing last week’s game with an ankle injury, Las Vegas Raiders bell cow back Josh Jacobs is officially good to go this afternoon.

Las Vegas announced Jacobs is officially active for today’s critical matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The second-year running back did not play in Week 13 against the New York Jets.

In 11 games this season, Jacobs has rushed for 782 yards and nine touchdowns, but has been limited to only 3.8 yards per carry. Still, he’s been key for the Raiders’ balanced offensive attack.

Las Vegas narrowly avoided disaster last week, pulling out a win over the 0-12 Jets in the final seconds.

They will be facing a much-tougher opponent today. Indianapolis is 8-4 and still has visions of winning the AFC South, and they are direct competition for the Raiders for a Wild Card slot.

Colts-Raiders will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.