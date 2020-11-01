Raiders OT Trent Brown Reportedly Hospitalized In Scary Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly had a scary situation with offensive tackle Trent Brown earlier on Sunday.

Brown, the team’s starting offensive tackle, did not play in today’s game against the Cleveland Browns. He was reportedly out with an illness.

“Trent Brown felt ill before the game, resulting in his deactivation,” the Raiders said in a statement before the game. “He did not exhibit any COVID-related symptoms.”

Brown, 27, signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders in 2019. He tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has since shared some scary details from today’s situation. Brown was reportedly hospitalized.

“Trent Brown was hospitalized today after a mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention, per me and Tom Pelisserro. Brown will stay overnight for further tests,” he reported.

Brown will reportedly stay in the hospital overnight. Hopefully everything is OK and he’ll be able to be released soon.

The Raiders won today’s game, defeating the Browns, 16-6, on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas improved to 4-3 on the season with today’s win, while Cleveland dropped to 5-3 with the loss.