NFL Owner Says He Won’t Attend Games If Fans Can’t

An NFL owner has announced that he won’t attend any of teams games this season unless his fans can be there.

The Raiders are set to play their first season in Las Vegas this fall. Allegiant Stadium, the team’s beautiful new stadium, is set to open before September.

Mark Davis, though, has stated that he will not be in attendance for any Raiders games unless his fans can be there, too.

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis told The Athletic.

‘I won’t go if the fans can’t’: Mark Davis won’t attend #Raiders games in Vegas https://t.co/xWZ2kQWgB6 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 19, 2020

Several NFL franchises have already announced plans for reduced capacity this season. The Raiders, though, will not be doing the same.

Davis says it’s all or nothing when it comes to fans in the stands.

“It’s all or none for me,” Davis told The Athletic. “Either all the fans are going to be in there, or none.”

The Raiders sold $478 million in personal seating licenses for Allegiant Stadium. Season tickets sold out quickly and prices rose to high levels on the secondary market.

There’s clearly an appetite for NFL games in Las Vegas, but unfortunately, we might not get to see it this fall.

Las Vegas is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at Carolina. The Raiders’ first home game is set for Sept. 21 against New Orleans.