Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Strong Message For NFL

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders were initially scheduled to square off this Saturday afternoon. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland, the game has been moved to 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Of course, the NFL changed its schedule for health and safety reasons. That being said, Raiders owner Mark Davis believes moving the game from Saturday to Monday puts his team at a competitive disadvantage.

“Health and safety is always No. 1, but it’s tough,” Davis said. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair.”

Davis mentioned that Las Vegas’ entire offensive line was on the reserve/COVID-19 list leading up to a game against Tampa Bay last season. And yet, the league didn’t postpone that game.

Just spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis on game being moved back to Monday: Heath and safety is No. 1, but it's a competitive disadvantage to the @Raiders. Maybe the #Browns should fly to Las Vegas. @ESPNNFL @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/OxZgyHK9XF — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 17, 2021

Several players on the Raiders have already made it known they don’t agree with the NFL’s latest decision.

“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent,” Raiders linebacker KJ Wright wrote on Twitter. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”

I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

Raiders cornerback Casey Heyward made a similar remark, tweeting “I’m sure the NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations.”

This schedule change will certainly impact the Raiders, as they’ll now have to play their Week 16 game on short rest.