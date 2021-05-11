Raiders owner Mark Davis knows exactly what the Oakland Athletics are going through in regards to potential relocation.

The Raiders began their stay in the NFL in Oakland, then moved to Los Angeles in 1982, then back to Oakland in 1995. The organization remained in Oakland until 2020 when it finally transitioned to Las Vegas.

Davis led the fight for the Raiders to try and get a new stadium built in Oakland, but the plans didn’t go far. A move to Vegas allowed the Raiders to build a state-of-the-art stadium and facility. The A’s could be eying a similar strategy.

The RingCentral Coliseum, home to the A’s, is in desperate need of a replacement. The Athletics are hoping to have such a replacement be built in Oakland, or a town close to it. But local politicians have taken their time with the plans, and Major League Baseball has since recommended the A’s start exploring other cities, including Las Vegas, to relocate to.

While the A's have expressed that remaining in Oakland and building a $12 billion mixed-use development is their priority, the standstill of the project prompted today's move. The leading contender if the A's do move: Las Vegas. Plenty of other cities would welcome the team, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 11, 2021

Mark Davis and the Raiders faced similar obstacles when they were stationed in Oakland. A move to Vegas made the most sense in the end.

Unfortunately for the A’s, Davis isn’t surprised by the current circumstances surrounding the organization.

.@Raiders owner Mark Davis on @Athletics looking to relocate: "I hate to say it's expected, but it's expected. It's what we went through…the government up there, is just not capable of putting a deal together that's win-win. And that's all you ever look for is win-win." — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 11, 2021

A move out of Oakland seems inevitable for the A’s at this point.

The Raiders out of the NFL and Golden State Warriors out of the NBA have each moved away from city. The Athletics could be next.