Raiders Owner Mark Davis Sends Clear Message After Jon Gruden Exit

When the news first broke that Jon Gruden was resigning as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, team owner Mark Davis didn’t have much to say about the situation. On Wednesday, he finally opened up about Gruden’s emails and the aftermath of it.

Two weeks ago, The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.

Davis voiced his frustration with the way the NFL handled Gruden’s emails, saying “It’s a timing issue.”

The reason Davis is upset with this situation is because he believes the NFL may have known about Gruden’s emails for months. If that’s the truth, why would the league wait until October to release its findings? That would be unfair to the rest of the Raiders organization.

In addition to commenting on the NFL’s handling of this situation, Davis revealed how Gruden is dealing with his exit.

“He’s hurt,” Davis said. “He’s really hurt. And I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said.”

Davis also admit that he believes the NFL should release a written report on its investigation into the Washington Football Team. After all, this is where Gruden’s emails stem from.

This situation is far from over, that’s for sure.