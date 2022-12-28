Raiders Place 2 Defensive Starters On Injured Reserve

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season.

On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders this past offseason. The veteran edge rusher will finish this season with 38 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Perryman, meanwhile, had 83 total tackles and two interceptions in 12 games for the Raiders.

Now that Jones and Perryman have been placed on injured reserve, the rest of the Raiders' defense will be asked to step up this Sunday against Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

The Raiders' latest roster moves will most likely be overshadowed by Josh McDaniels' decision to bench Derek Carr.

Carr will "step away" from the team for the final two games to avoid distractions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders and 49ers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.