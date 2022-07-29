Raiders Player Appears To Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a pair of moves this Friday, which includes placing linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve.

By making this move, the Raiders have slammed the door shut on Fackrell playing for them this season.

Fackrell could still suit up this year if he ends up on another roster. As of now though, he's set to miss the upcoming season.

This is unfortunate news for Fackrell, who had 17 combined tackles and three sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2021 season.

Fackrell had a career year in 2018, recording 42 tackles and 10.5 sacks for the Green Bay Packers. Two years later, he signed a contract with the New York Giants.

As for the second move the Raiders made, they signed running back Austin Walter.

In 2019, Walter signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Rice.

Walter has 104 yards and one touchdown on 27 career rushes. He also has three receptions for 36 yards.