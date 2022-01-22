Report: Raiders “Preparing To Make A Run” At 1 Coaching Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t officially decided on a general manager for the 2022 season, but it sounds like a serious candidate has emerged for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He hasn’t been a head coach since the 2010 season.

It has already been reported that Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler interviewed with the Raiders for their general manager opening. Perhaps he can join forces with McDaniels in Las Vegas.

However, Florio said McDaniels may want full control over the team’s football operation. If that’s true, that may complicate matters for the Raiders.

“It’s believed that McDaniels would want full control over the football operation,” Florio wrote. “That could complicate the effort to hire Ziegler, unless there’s a disconnect between Ziegler’s authority on paper and his practical power when the time comes to make decisions.”

McDaniels hasn’t drawn much interest in this year’s cycle. Of course, that could change in the coming days.

The Raiders’ coaching search should ramp up over the next week or so. It’ll be interesting to see where interim coach Rich Bisaccia ranks among the potential candidates.