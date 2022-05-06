Raiders Announce Key Front Office Executive Is No Longer With Team

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders had significant news to share with the public this Friday. Dan Ventrelle, who became the team president last July, is no longer with the organization.

Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement on this development.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," Davis said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The Raiders named Ventrelle as their interim president after Marc Badain resigned in 2021.

Prior to becoming the president of the Raiders, Ventrelle served as an executive vice president and general counsel.

Ventrelle has been with the Raiders for nearly two decades. The timing of this news is a bit shocking to say the least.

Last week, Ventrelle was talking about the 2022 NFL Draft and how Las Vegas became one of the premier sites for the event. Now, he's no longer with the Raiders.

Additional details on Ventrelle's exit should be made available at a later time.