Raiders QB Derek Carr Responds To Being Seen Without A Mask

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got into trouble this week when it was revealed that they recently went to an indoor charity event and took pictures without masks.

However, Carr clarified what happened and explained that they only took them off to take pictures with people who wanted to see their faces. But on Wednesday he issued a more formal apology.

Carr admitted that he and his teammates “felt terrible” after realizing what they had done. He said that the issue has since been addressed with the team and that he is sorry.

“I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff, especially after the fines that were brought on a couple of weeks ago,” Carr said, via ESPN. “So, we felt terrible about that. We addressed it, we talked with Coach and we talked with our trainers about what really went down and all that kind of stuff.”

Derek Carr can apologize all he wants, but if he wants to be taken seriously he needs to show a change in his behavior. He’s far from the only NFL player or coach to demonstrate poor judgement as it pertains to protecting from COVID-19.

Given that the entire Tennessee Titans organization has been forced to shut its facilities while they wait out an outbreak, it needs to be driven home just how serious the consequences are.

