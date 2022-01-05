Raiders Released Veteran Linebacker On Wednesday

Veteran linebacker Will Compton, who was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in early December, announced on Wednesday that he has been released by the team.

Compton appeared in just one game with Vegas, missing time over the last couple of weeks following the death of his mother. It was his second stint with the organization after playing in nine games with the Raiders in 2019.

While his most recent run with the Raiders was brief, Compton had nothing but good things to say about the team in a Twitter video detailing his release.

“Everybody in that building has been so good to me the last few weeks as everything has unfolded for me personally,” Compton said. “There’s truly no hard feelings. This is just part of the business. Don’t feel sorry for me.”

Emergency press conference: I have been released from the Raiders Just a minor setback for a major comeback. #year9

A nine-year NFL vet, Compton played his first five seasons with Washington before splitting the last four years among the Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

His release comes as the Raiders began reshaping their roster before the final game of the regular season this weekend. If Las Vegas beats the Los Angeles Chargers, they will qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.