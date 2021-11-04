Raiders Reportedly Add Wide Receiver To Active Roster

On Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders announced a roster move, signing a wide receiver to the active roster.

According to Raiders insider Vic Tafur, the Raiders signed wide receiver Dillon Stoner to the active roster. Las Vegas initially signed Stoner as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft.

The team then signed him to the practice squad before the 2021 season kicked off. After a few weeks with the practice squad, Stoner got the call up to the active roster.

#Raiders signing WR Dillon Stoner to the active roster, I'm told. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 4, 2021

The decision comes after a tragic accident involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Police arrested Ruggs on suspicion of DUI following a Tuesday morning car crash which took the life of a 23-year-old woman. According to reporter Katelyn Newberg, Ruggs was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash.

He slowed down right before impact, but was going 127 miles per hour when the airbags deployed.

Quarterback Derek Carr said Ruggs texted him just a few hours before the accident.

“He literally texted me at midnight a golf swing, hit me and Hunter [Renfrow], ‘How’s my swing look? You guys need to help me’ And just seeing that and then getting the news when we woke up, I just … I don’t even know how I’m supposed to handle that,” Carr said.

Las Vegas faces off against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.