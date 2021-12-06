Raiders Reportedly Get Encouraging Darren Waller News

The Las Vegas Raiders really could’ve used Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in yesterday’s game against the Washington Football Team. But that may not be an issue for long.

After missing Week 13 with a knee injury, Waller appears to be on the mend. Speaking to the media on Monday, Waller expressed optimism that he’ll be able to return in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders coaches aren’t going to rush things. But they remain hopeful that he’s progressing from his injury.

Waller is the Raiders’ second leading wide receiver this season. He has 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He leads the Raiders in receiving yards per game as well.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in a bit of a funk since their Week 8 bye. They’ve lost four of their last five, and have gone from 5-2 to 6-6 over the last five weeks.

As a result, the Raiders have a lot of work to do if they want to reach the playoffs for the first time in five years. Though the fact that they’re still in the race at all following the resignation of Jon Gruden and the release of Henry Ruggs III is an accomplishment of its own.

Unfortunately, winning any more games is going to be easier said than done. None of their final five opponents have a losing record. The Chiefs, Browns, Broncos, Colts and Chargers are all .500 or better right now.

Can Darren Waller be a difference-maker for the Raiders in this final stretch of the season?