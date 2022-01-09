The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Raiders Reportedly Getting Major Boost For Sunday Night

Darren Waller celebrates a touchdown.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have a massive “win and in” scenario on their plate tonight, and it looks like they will be at full strength offensively for the occasion.

According to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, both tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs will play tonight. Jacobs has played the last nine weeks but has been banged up throughout the year with a number of issues.

For the season, he has rushed for 740 yards and eight touchdowns while adding a career-high 52 receptions for 336 yards.

As for Waller, he has not played since Vegas’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. In the first 10 games of the season, Waller had 643 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches.

Having him back in some capacity should be a massive boost for the Raiders’ passing game.

The Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are both 9-7 entering tonight’s game. The winner will make the playoffs; the loser will enter the offseason on a sour note.

LA won the previous meeting between these two division rivals back on October 4. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.