Raiders Reportedly Getting Major Boost For Sunday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders have a massive “win and in” scenario on their plate tonight, and it looks like they will be at full strength offensively for the occasion.

According to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, both tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs will play tonight. Jacobs has played the last nine weeks but has been banged up throughout the year with a number of issues.

For the season, he has rushed for 740 yards and eight touchdowns while adding a career-high 52 receptions for 336 yards.

As for Waller, he has not played since Vegas’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. In the first 10 games of the season, Waller had 643 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches.

Having him back in some capacity should be a massive boost for the Raiders’ passing game.

The Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are both 9-7 entering tonight’s game. The winner will make the playoffs; the loser will enter the offseason on a sour note.

LA won the previous meeting between these two division rivals back on October 4. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.