The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Raiders Reportedly Hire Former Pro Bowl LB To Coaching Staff

NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champion linebacker to their defensive staff.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are hiring Antonio Pierce as their new linebackers coach. Pierce spent the last four seasons on staff at Arizona State, with roles that included recruiting coordinator, linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Pierce, who had previously been the head coach at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly from 2014-17, enjoyed a stellar NFL playing career with the Washington Redskins (2001-04) and New York Giants (2005-09).

In 2006, Pierce earned the only Pro Bowl selection of his career, and the following season, he helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII.

With Las Vegas, Pierce will work under former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was hired for the same role earlier this month.

Pierce reportedly interviewed with the Giants a couple of years ago, but was not hired. Now, he will work under Graham with the silver and black.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.