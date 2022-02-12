Raiders Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hired their next offensive coordinator.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, new head coach Josh McDaniels has hired Patriots’ wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi to be his OC.

Las Vegas has also hired Carmen Bricillo to be its new offensive line coach. He was with New England and had the same position.

These two moves mean that Bill Belichick will have at least three new hires going into the 2022 season. McDaniels was Belichick’s OC for over a decade before taking the Raiders job.

McDaniels is continuing to put his staff together after he hired Patrick Graham earlier this week. Graham was the Giants’ defensive coordinator this past season and will have the same position with the Raiders.

Lombardi just wrapped up his second season as the receiver’s coach. He returned to the organization in 2019 and was the assistant quarterback’s coach at first before taking on the new position.

Bricillo finished up his third season with the Patriots, but second as the offensive line coach.

With McDaniels close to having his staff finalized, it won’t be long until he has to make some roster decisions.