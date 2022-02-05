The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Raiders Reportedly Poaching New York Giants Top Assistant Coach

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Las Vegas Raiders hired a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they managed to lure Patrick Graham away from the New York Giants.

The Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, per sources. A huge get for Josh McDaniels, who lures Graham away from the Giants and brings one of the NFL’s top assistants to Las Vegas,” Pelissero reported on Twitter

Graham, 43, spent the past two seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He was also the team’s assistant head coach.

Even though New York wanted Graham back for the 2022 season, he ultimately decided to reunite with Josh McDaniels. They spent a few years together on New England’s coaching staff.

This past season, the Raiders’ defense was coached by Gus Bradley. It’ll be interesting to see how this unit looks under Graham’s leadership.

Graham was actually a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching vacancy this cycle. That’s how impressive of a coach he is.

In addition to signing Graham to their staff, the Raiders have hired former Patriots quality control/QB coach Bo Hardegree as their quarterbacks coach.

The Raiders are still searching for an offensive coordinator, but there’s no denying that McDaniels has hired a few notable coaches thus far.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.