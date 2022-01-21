Raiders Reportedly Interviewing Another GM Candidate Today

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock. The search has only been underway for a few days, but there are a few candidates emerging.

Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler have already interviewed for the job.

The latest candidate to interview for the Raiders’ general manager vacancy is Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brown, 36, is quickly rising up the ranks to say the least. He began his administrative career with the Patriots before making his way over to the Eagles.

After brief stints with the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Battlehawks, Brown returned to the NFL. Clearly, he has shown enough potential in Cincinnati this season to warrant an interview for a general manager position.

The #Raiders are interviewing #Bengals scout Trey Brown today for their vacant GM job, source said. He joins Champ Kelly of the #Bears and Dave Ziegler of the #Patriots as GM candidates who have interviewed recently in Las Vegas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

It’s unclear when the Raiders want to hire their next general manager. Once they take care of this matter, they can figure out who’ll be their head coach for the 2022 season.

Despite dealing with a ton of adversity this season, the Raiders managed to make the playoffs.

With the right coach and general manager, the Raiders could possibly take that next step toward being a Super Bowl contender.