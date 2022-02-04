Raiders Reportedly Interviewing Top Giants Assistant Coach

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has work to do when it comes to filling out his staff for the 2022 season. The good news, however, is that he may found his top option for defensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are interviewing Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Graham has been the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. They want to retain him for the 2022 season, but they’ll have some competition in that department.

The Raiders aren’t the only team that has interest in Graham. He also interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the same position earlier this year.

“New York wants to retain Graham, but he may have options,” Pelissero said. “He also interviewed with the Steelers.”

Graham was a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching vacancy. However, they decided to go with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

It’s worth noting that Graham does have a preexisting relationship with McDaniels. They spent time together on the New England Patriots’ staff from 2012 to 2015.

We’ll see if McDaniels can make a strong recruiting pitch to Graham this Friday.