Raiders Reportedly Lose Key Player To Season-Ending Injury

A wide view of the Las Vegas Raiders home field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It was already announced that Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered a shoulder injury on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero had an update on former first-round pick.

Pelissero is reporting that Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The expectation is that he’ll be fully healthy for the 2022 season.

“Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday, per source. Abram hadn’t missed a snap prior to the injury and wanted to keep playing, but doctors advised him to shut it down. Will be fully healthy for 2022,” Pelissero announced on Wednesday night.

Abram, a former first-round pick out of Mississippi State, played in every snap on defense this season prior to suffering the injury.

Doctors reportedly advised Abram to shut himself down for the rest of the 2021 season, albeit he wanted to play through the pain.

In 14 games this season, Abram 116 combined tackles, four passes defended, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Abram’s next season with the Raiders will be very crucial for him since his rookie contract only has one year remaining on it. When healthy, he’s a hard-hitting safety.

With Abram out for the rest of the 2021 season, the Raiders will rely heavily Tre’von Moehrig and Roderic Teamer at safety.

