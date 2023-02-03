Raiders Reportedly Make Notable Derek Carr Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders waits in the tunnel prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Raiders 19-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Raiders haven't given Derek Carr permission to seek a trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, the Raiders have already granted Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him. Those teams must have agreed to compensation with Las Vegas.

This may sound like progress is being made by the Raiders, but the reality is they're running out of time to get a deal done.

On Feb. 15, Derek Carr's base salary for next season ($32.9 million) and part of his 2024 salary ($7.5 million) will become fully guaranteed.

Carr has already announced that he won't extend the trigger date to give the Raiders more time to facilitate a trade.

If the Raiders are unable to find a trade partner, they'll have to release Carr. In that scenario, he'd have the chance to pick his next team.

Carr has been linked to the Jets, Panthers and Saints among others.