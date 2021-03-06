Raiders Reportedly Release 4-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

On Friday night, the Las Vegas Raiders finally made a decision on a veteran offensive lineman: Richie Incognito.

Reports over the past few days suggested the Raiders would move on from the four-time Pro Bowler in an effort to clear up some cap space. Well, that’s exactly what the team did heading into the weekend.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news, stating the team planned to release Incognito due to salary cap issues. Rapoport made it clear that the NFL veteran plans to continue his career elsewhere.

“The Raiders will be releasing Richie Incognito because of their salary cap,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “He is 100% healthy and looks forward to continuing his career there or elsewhere, source said.”

The #Raiders will be releasing Richie Incognito because of their salary cap. He is 100% healthy and looks forward to continuing his career there or elsewhere, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

Incognito has been in the league since he was a third round pick by the St. Louis Rams during the 2005 NFL draft. He took a brief reprieve during the 2018 season before making a comeback with the Raiders over the past two seasons.

He missed the majority of the 2020 season while dealing with Achilles and foot injuries. After playing sparingly in Las Vegas last season, Incognito appears healthy and ready to continue his impressive NFL career.

There are plenty of teams across the league that could use a veteran interior offensive lineman like Incognito.

We’ll have to wait and see where he lands next.