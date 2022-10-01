Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have released offensive lineman Jackson Barton, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Barton, a former seventh-round pick from the 2019 draft, was an All-Pac-12 offensive lineman at Utah. He started his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.

In November of 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Barton off the Colts' practice squad.

The New York Giants claimed Barton in September 2020 when the Chiefs placed him on waivers. He spent a full year with the G-Men.

The Raiders then signed Barton during the first half of the 2021 season. He appeared in two games.

Now, Barton will have to search for a new home in the NFL.

Barton was listed as the backup left tackle to Kolton Miller. We'd imagine either Justin Herron or Thayer Munford Jr. will shift over to that spot now that Barton is gone.

The Raiders should release an updated depth chart fairly soon.