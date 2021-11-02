Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Bills decided to move on from Peterman in 2018, opening the door for him to sign with the Raiders’ practice squad. After missing the entire 2019 season with an elbow injury, Peterman had a chance to attempt five passes for the Raiders during the 2020 regular season.

Following the 2020 season, the Raiders signed Peterman to a one-year contract extension. He only played four snaps this year before getting cut.

With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both healthy at the moment, Las Vegas doesn’t really need Peterman on its roster.

The Raiders have released QB Nathan Peterman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2021

Since this decision from the Raiders came after the trade deadline, Peterman will be available on waivers for the remaining 31 teams in the league.

If Peterman goes unclaimed, he’ll become a free agent. Perhaps he could reunite with the Raiders at a later date.

For now, Peterman will have to wait and see if another NFL team wants to claim him off waivers.