Raiders Reportedly Releasing Quarterback On Tuesday

A wide view of the Las Vegas Raiders home field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden might be gone, but the Raiders still have to conduct business as usual. Part of that means the typical roster comings and goings.

This afternoon, Las Vegas made the first personnel move of the post-Gruden 2.0 era. The team released quarterback Kyle Sloter from its practice squad.

The Raiders originally cut Sloter back in the spring but signed him back to the taxi squad on September 20 after backup Marcus Mariota went down with an injury. With Mariota out of action, Nathan Peterman has been serving as Derek Carr’s caddy.

Sloter, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado, has spent time with six different NFL organizations in the last four years. However, he has not appeared in a regular season game.

With Gruden stepping down due to his email scandal, general manager Mike Mayock should be in charge of roster decisions in Vegas.

He’ll have a lot on his plate as the team tries to weather the storms of the last week.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.