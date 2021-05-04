Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Cornerback

In 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most porous defenses in the NFL. Jon Gruden’s team ranked 30th in the league in total defense and gave up nearly 30 points per game as the club finished with a disappointing 8-8 record.

But, the Raiders reportedly acquired a veteran cornerback for their inexperienced secondary on Tuesday.

Las Vegas plans to sign free agent defensive back Casey Hayward to a new deal, according to Josina Anderson. The Raiders confirmed the signing later on Tuesday afternoon, but the details of the 31-year-old’s contract remain unknown.

Hayward spent the last five years of his career with the Chargers, where he developed into one of the most reliable corners in the AFC. The two-time Pro Bowler played in 14 games for Los Angeles in 2020, racking up 41 total tackles, while snagging just one interception. But, just a few years ago he reached his peak during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, making 11 interceptions and tallying 42 passes defensed. He earned Pro Bowl nods in each year.

Hayward began his nine-year career with the Packers after he was drafted in the second round in 2012. He picked off six passes during his rookie season, but left Green Bay after the organization decided to not offer a new contract.

Free Agent CB Casey Hayward just texted me he is signing with the #Raiders. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 4, 2021

Hayward will be 32 when the 2021 season gets underway next fall, but will be called upon to be both a leader and a reliable cornerback in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have aspirations of finding their way into the postseason next year and will need a veteran in the secondary to help get them there.