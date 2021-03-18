Raiders, Seahawks Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

Russell Wilson is finally getting some protection.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has made it clear that he wants better protection from his offensive line moving forward (or a trade out of the franchise).

It doesn’t appear that the Seahawks will budge on his trade request, but they are getting their quarterback some help.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are trading for Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson.

Jackson, 29, has been with the Raiders for his entire NFL career. The offensive lineman was a third round pick out of Mississippi State in 2014.

“And another offensive line trade for Las Vegas: Raiders are trading Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2021 draft pick,” Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday night.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3 guard, becomes the second Raiders offensive lineman to be traded on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Las Vegas traded Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders reportedly traded Hudson and a seventh-round pick to Arizona for a third-round pick.

The full details of the Jackson trade have yet to be released.