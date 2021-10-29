Raiders Reportedly Shopping Former Top-Five Pick

With the trade deadline just four days away, the Las Vegas Raiders might finally part ways with one of their former first-round picks.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders have had trade discussions involving defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

“Speaking of draft busts, the Raiders have had discussions involving 2019’s fourth pick, Clelin Ferrell,” Breer said, via Sports Illustrated. “The ex-Clemson star has 6.5 sacks in 32 career games, and none to date in 2021.”

Ferrell was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to the hype.

Since entering the league in 2019, Ferrell has 68 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Those type of numbers aren’t good enough for a top-five pick.

10.29 GamePlan!! Why the @HoustonTexans might just hang on to @deshaunwatson—and the reasons why it'd be the right move. Plus, a TON of trade deadline names. Also … 🏈 5⃣⭐️ games.

🏈 4⃣ to follow.

🏈 2⃣ for the 💵.

🏈 1⃣ BIG ❓ (NFL-wide cap update).https://t.co/ftIFEDccm8 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2021

Ferrell has pretty much fallen out of the Raiders’ rotation at defensive end this season. In Week 7, he played just 14 snaps in a convincing win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time he recorded a sack was in December of the 2020 season.

Perhaps a chance of scenery will help Ferrell get his professional career back on track. As for potential trade compensation, the Raiders probably won’t receive much in return for a player who is currently labeled a bust.