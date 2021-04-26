The Spun

Raiders Sign Former College Basketball Player To Free Agent Contract

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders may have just found a diamond in the rough after signing a former college basketball player on Monday.

The Raiders have announced the signing of Carson Williams, a 6-foot-5 tight end who spent the last four years of his life playing college basketball.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Carson Williams, the club announced Monday,” the Raiders announced on Monday. “Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season. He played basketball for two years (2016-17) at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three collegiate seasons (2018-20).”

Following the end of Western Kentucky basketball’s season this year, Williams decided he wanted to take a shot at the NFL. He had an impressive Pro Day, running a mid-4.7 40-yard dash and put up 18 reps on the bench press.

We haven’t gotten a look at Carson Williams on the gridiron just yet. But here’s a look at some of his Pro Day highlights earlier this month.

Kentucky’s 2016 Mr. Basketball is clearly an athletic freak. The fact he was able to make such a quick transition from basketball to football and then land a contract with the Raiders is beyond belief.

Williams could be a major sleeper prospect ahead of the 2021 season. It may take some time for the former basketball player to adapt to football life, but one thing’s for sure: athleticism shouldn’t be an issue.


