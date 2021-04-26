Raiders Sign Former College Basketball Player To Free Agent Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders may have just found a diamond in the rough after signing a former college basketball player on Monday.

The Raiders have announced the signing of Carson Williams, a 6-foot-5 tight end who spent the last four years of his life playing college basketball.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Carson Williams, the club announced Monday,” the Raiders announced on Monday. “Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season. He played basketball for two years (2016-17) at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three collegiate seasons (2018-20).” We have signed free agent TE Carson Williams. More » https://t.co/UFE2QfsbCV pic.twitter.com/JaqFlo5iUZ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 26, 2021

Following the end of Western Kentucky basketball’s season this year, Williams decided he wanted to take a shot at the NFL. He had an impressive Pro Day, running a mid-4.7 40-yard dash and put up 18 reps on the bench press.

Western Kentucky basketball player Carson Williams pro-day numbers:

6044/254lbs

38 vert

9-7 broad

18 bench

40- mid 4.7's with a bad hamstring.

Teams looking at him as a developmental TE or O-lineman. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 1, 2021

We haven’t gotten a look at Carson Williams on the gridiron just yet. But here’s a look at some of his Pro Day highlights earlier this month.

Kentucky’s 2016 Mr. Basketball is clearly an athletic freak. The fact he was able to make such a quick transition from basketball to football and then land a contract with the Raiders is beyond belief.

Williams could be a major sleeper prospect ahead of the 2021 season. It may take some time for the former basketball player to adapt to football life, but one thing’s for sure: athleticism shouldn’t be an issue.